SHENMUE 3: THE THIRD BIG MERRY CRUISE DLC HAS A RELEASE DATE

YS Net and Deep Silver have announced the release date of Big Merry Cruise, the third Shenmue 3 DLC available on PC and PlayStation 4 from March 17th.

” A new cruise ship has arrived in the port of Niaowu: What better way to enjoy some relaxing games? Various types of entertainment can be enjoyed onboard the ship, as well as missions and challenges that can only be played there! “

In this third expansion pack, new costumes for Ryo are also available, unlockable by completing the challenges on board the cruise ship. The DLC will be available individually on the PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store, those who have purchased the Complete DLC Collection will automatically receive the update with Big Merry Cruise on March 17th.

Shenmue 3 was launched last November on PlayStation 4 and PC after a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign, the game sold according to forecasts however it is not clear if YS Net and Deep Silver will launch in the production of the fourth chapter, for some time there is talk of Shenmue 4 in development, however, at the moment there are no confirmations and the future of the series has not yet been well delineated by the publisher, so we are awaiting any clarifications.