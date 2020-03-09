Renata Fan takes break from work to take stunning photo

The photo is booming on the muse’s Instagram

Renata Fan decided to leave the crowd in love last Saturday (07). The celebrity released a photo in which she appears sitting on a bench while smiling and the image was enough to speak.

“Recording break!” Wrote the celebrity in the publication’s caption.

The image featured over 114,000 likes on the muse’s Instagram.

“I just want to say that perfection has a first and last name!”, Pointed out one. “That’s what it is to be sexy without being vulgar”, commented another.