RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 UPDATES TO VERSION 1.19

Rockstar Games has surprisingly released the 1.19 update for Red Dead Redemption 2, available for download on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, this update does not seem to introduce particular news from the content point of view.

The changelog generically speaks of ” improvements and bug fixes to increase the general stability of the game ” without going into details, this is what the historian reported on PS4, Rockstar has not in fact yet pronounced on it, it is not excluded that in the next few hours developers can publish a thicker patch notes.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is on offer on Amazon at a price of 29.99 euros, this is undoubtedly a good opportunity to add the game to your game library if it is still missing from your software library. It is one of the most acclaimed titles of all time, capable of selling over twenty-nine million copies worldwide.

In recent weeks there has been talked of the possible arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Nintendo Switch and a Spanish retailer has even included the game in the catalog, even in this case, however, no confirmation from Rockstar Games and the publisher Take-Two Interactive.