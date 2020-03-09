PS5 AND PS5 PRO, BETWEEN RUMOR AND HYPOTHESIS: IS THERE AN UPGRADE SUBSCRIPTION PROGRAM?

Sony has not yet revealed all its cards related to the launch of PlayStation 5: the console design is still hidden behind the notorious curtain, while there is currently no information on a dedicated presentation event.

Waiting for new official information from the videogame giant, they do not struggle to make their way through the vast audience of fans a wide selection of rumors and corridor voices, related to the most disparate aspects of the next-gen console. Among the latter, rumors have recently appeared about a possible launch of two PS5 models, corresponding to a sort of basic PlayStation 5 and a PlayStation 5 Pro.

Of course, there is no official confirmation whatsoever, but the rumor has prompted the editorial staff of the International Business Times to make some reflections. In particular, the magazine hypothesized the establishment by Sony of a subscription program aimed at guaranteeing the future upgrade of its PS5 Base with a subsequent PS5 Pro. A commercial system that can be borrowed from the smartphone market, where it is already used by various companies. The service, it is claimed, could acquire a form similar to that of the Xbox All-Access membership.

Obviously, we are in the realm of hypotheses, but what do you think of it? would you be interested in such an option?