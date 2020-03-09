POKEMON MYSTERY DUNGEON DX DEBUTS AT THE TOP OF THE UK CHART

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is the new leader of the British ranking, the game debuts in the first place of the UK Charts (physical sales only) thus overcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare, which second in the second position.

This is a much higher result than that achieved by Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Red Team and Blue Team in 2006, which debuted at positions 14 and 34 respectively. The previous episode of the series, Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon for Nintendo 3DS, has debuted at position number 9 in February 2016.

UK rankings 9 March 2020

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX Call of Duty Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto 5 FIFA 20 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Two Point Hospital Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Luigi’s Mansion 3

In Top 10 there are also FIFA 20, Division 2, Two Point Hospital, Minecraft for Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and the immortal GTA V in the third position, on the step more bottom of the podium.

We’ll see what will happen in the coming weeks with the arrival of games like Nioh 2, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Bleeding Edge and DOOM Eternal, all coming out by the end of March.