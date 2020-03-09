PAPER BEAST FOR PLAYSTATION VR FINALLY HAS A RELEASE DATE

A new trailer of Paper Beast for PlayStation VR has been released a few minutes ago, removed without any explanation from developers and publishers. The video in question, as confirmed by Push Square, reveals the release date of the game.

Paper Beast will be available on PlayStation Store from March 24, 2020, we are in any case waiting for the trailer to be made public again for confirmations or denials on the date indicated. The game is developed by Eric Chahi, better known as the father of Another World, developed by his independent studio Pixel Reef.

A few months ago the French designer and producer presented the project in these words: ” Hi! I’m Eric Chahi, creator of Another World. I am delighted to present our new title, Paper Beast, due out in 2019 for PlayStation VR. part deep in a server’s vast memory, an ecosystem has emerged. Decades of code and lost algorithms have accumulated in the eddies and streams of the Internet. A small bubble of life has flourished. Paper Beast is born. “

The game will be available exclusively in digital format on PlayStation VR, at the moment the arrival on other devices for Virtual Reality has not been confirmed.