ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: FREEZE AND GRAPHIC GLITCHES REPORTED

There are only a few hours left before the debut of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the highly anticipated Microsoft exclusive by High Moon Studio, and according to the testimonies of those who have had the good fortune to play it, there seem to be some technical problems.

According to users who complain about problems on Twitter and other social networks, the new exclusive of the Redmond giant would suffer from some blocks that stop the game for a few moments and in a random way. There are also graphic glitches which, although less annoying than the above freezes undermine the player’s experience in any case. There are also those who complain about the presence of a bug that, upon its occurrence, forces the user to cancel all their progress and start the whole adventure from scratch. If on the bug we can not have absolute certainty, the problem related to freezing is instead more than confirmed thanks to the videos shared by the owners of the game.

Obviously these are problems that do not prevent you from starting and playing the title and, above all, they could be solved with a possible update of the day one on which the development team is certainly working.

We remind you that the game is expected for March 11, 2020, exclusively on Xbox One and PC (Microsoft Store and Steam). Anyone with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription (standard, PC or Ultimate) will be able to download the new Ori from day one and play it at no additional cost.

