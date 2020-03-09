NIOH 2 IN ACTION: NEW GAMEPLAY VIDEO FOR THE EXCLUSIVE PS4 SOULSLIKE

There are just a few days left before the Nioh 2 debut on PlayStation 4 and the Sony home team takes the opportunity to once again present the title in action.

The souls like signed by the developers of Team Ninja is, in fact, the absolute protagonist of a new gameplay session published on the pages of the PlayStation Japan YouTube channel. With a duration of about twenty minutes, the video offers an interesting overview of some of the features of Nioh 2.

It is, in fact, possible to observe the options offered by the protagonist’s personalization menu and some early stages of narrative development. The gameplay continues by illustrating the game’s combat system, enriched by the introduction of new weapons in Nioh 2. Finally, we can see the player try their hand at an ardent and furious Boss Fight. The most curious readers waiting for this new adventure set in an ancient and mysterious Rising Sun can take a look at the video directly at the opening of this news: we wish you a good vision!