NEW GAMES: NIOH 2 AND ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS AMONG THE NEW RELEASES OF THE WEEK

The week that has just started promises to be very interesting thanks to the arrival of two highly anticipated games, of course, we refer to Nioh 2 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, even if there are other important releases for all the main platforms.

Monday 9 March

Horizon’s Gate | PC

The Escaper | PC

Comic Book Tycoon | PC

Tuesday 10 March

Langrisser I & II | PS4, Switch, PC

Roboshark | PC

Laser Heck | PC

Wild West Steam Loco | PC

Serin Fate | PC

Dreadlands | PC

Armorik The Viking The Eight Conquests | PC

Wednesday 11 March

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps | Xbox One, PC

Jump, Step, Step | PS4

Cartoon Strike | PC

Fantasy Memory Card Game | PC

Rhythmic Retro Racer | PC

Thursday 12 March

Neon City Riders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bless Unleashed | Xbox One

DJMAX Respect V | PC

Hidden Through TIme | PS4, PC

Brotherhood United | Switch

Hidden In Plain Sight | Switch

inbento | Switch

Half Past Fate | Switch, PC

A Street Cat’s Tale | Switch

NinNinDays | Switch

Mystic Vale | Switch

Shieldmaiden | PC

Friday 13 March

Stela | Switch, PC

Mecho Tales | Xbox One

Dead Or School | PS4, Switch

Nioh 2 | PS4

My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ritual Crown Of Horns | Xbox One

Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns | Switch

Rack N Ruin | Switch

Syder Reloaded | Switch

Jump, Step, Step | Switch

Trancelation | Switch

Super Destronaut Land Wars | PS4, Switch

Yoga Master | Switch

Deep Diving Adventures | Switch

Borderlands 3 | PC via Steam

Mya Of The Desert | PC

Spunk and Splat | PC

Roundguard | PC

Make Me LAG | PC

Seals Of The Bygone | PC

Also noteworthy is the arrival of Borderlands 3 on Steam, without forgetting My Hero One’s Justice 2 (based on the popular My Hero Academia series) and a wave of independent games coming out on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Have you already decided what to buy? We remind you that the main video game releases of March 2020 also include DOOM Eternal, Bleeding Edge, and Animal Crossing New Horizons.