NEW GAMES: NIOH 2 AND ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS AMONG THE NEW RELEASES OF THE WEEK

The week that has just started promises to be very interesting thanks to the arrival of two highly anticipated games, of course, we refer to Nioh 2 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, even if there are other important releases for all the main platforms.
Monday 9 March
- Horizon’s Gate | PC
- The Escaper | PC
- Comic Book Tycoon | PC
Tuesday 10 March
- Langrisser I & II | PS4, Switch, PC
- Roboshark | PC
- Laser Heck | PC
- Wild West Steam Loco | PC
- Serin Fate | PC
- Dreadlands | PC
- Armorik The Viking The Eight Conquests | PC
Wednesday 11 March
- Ori And The Will Of The Wisps | Xbox One, PC
- Jump, Step, Step | PS4
- Cartoon Strike | PC
- Fantasy Memory Card Game | PC
- Rhythmic Retro Racer | PC
Thursday 12 March
- Neon City Riders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bless Unleashed | Xbox One
- DJMAX Respect V | PC
- Hidden Through TIme | PS4, PC
- Brotherhood United | Switch
- Hidden In Plain Sight | Switch
- inbento | Switch
- Half Past Fate | Switch, PC
- A Street Cat’s Tale | Switch
- NinNinDays | Switch
- Mystic Vale | Switch
- Shieldmaiden | PC
Friday 13 March
- Stela | Switch, PC
- Mecho Tales | Xbox One
- Dead Or School | PS4, Switch
- Nioh 2 | PS4
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ritual Crown Of Horns | Xbox One
- Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns | Switch
- Rack N Ruin | Switch
- Syder Reloaded | Switch
- Jump, Step, Step | Switch
- Trancelation | Switch
- Super Destronaut Land Wars | PS4, Switch
- Yoga Master | Switch
- Deep Diving Adventures | Switch
- Borderlands 3 | PC via Steam
- Mya Of The Desert | PC
- Spunk and Splat | PC
- Roundguard | PC
- Make Me LAG | PC
- Seals Of The Bygone | PC
Also noteworthy is the arrival of Borderlands 3 on Steam, without forgetting My Hero One’s Justice 2 (based on the popular My Hero Academia series) and a wave of independent games coming out on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
Have you already decided what to buy? We remind you that the main video game releases of March 2020 also include DOOM Eternal, Bleeding Edge, and Animal Crossing New Horizons.