MORTAL KOMBAT 11: TRAILER OF SPAWN, FINAL KOMBAT WITHOUT AUDIENCE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS ALARM

As promised, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios released the first trailer of the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 fighter, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, on Sunday night.

Spawn will arrive in Mortal Kombat 11 on March 24 but Kombat Pack owners will be able to start using it a week in advance, starting March 17. The trailer (which you can view at the opening of the news) was shown during the final of the Final Kombat 2020, the event was held behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus emergency, therefore only 16 participants and commentators were present in the arena, as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of the virus. The Last Chance Qualifier of the previous day, on the other hand, was canceled with just under 24 hours notice, creating not a little discontent among the participating pro players.

NetherRealm has announced that the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 tournaments and public events may also undergo changes, the company is carefully observing and evaluating the global situation before commenting on the competitive future of MK11.

What do you think of Spawn’s entry into the Mortal Kombat 11 roster? The community had been waiting for this character’s debut for a long time in the last chapter of the series, an anti-hero considered particularly close to the universe of MK and in line with the aesthetic and narrative context of the saga.