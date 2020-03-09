Mel Maia draws attention with video choreography: “Let’s combine like this”

Arjun Sethi
The 15-year-old actress left the crowd drooling

Mel Maia rocked another choreography in a video shared on her Instagram this past Saturday (7).

On the record, the 15-year-old global actress appears wearing an all-black look and dancing to the funk sound – entitled to rehearsed steps! Watch the video:

vamo combinar assim 🤪

In the comments, the followers went crazy and applauded the muse’s performance. “8th wonder of the world,” said one. “You’re all a dancer now,” pointed out another. “I wanted to dance like you”, typed another fan.

