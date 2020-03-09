Mel Maia displays a new tattoo in an unusual location and shocks internet users: “Is she old?”

The actress raised several doubts for being only 15 years old

On Sunday night (08), Mel Maia spoke on social media.

The actress showed off her good form in a dark green outfit in a summer click while enjoying the warmth of Rio de Janeiro, but what really caught her eye was her new tattoo. Which made the followers question whether it was really a real tattoo since Mel is only 15 years old.

The publication received more than 940 thousand likes and followers made a debate about the age of the actress in the comments of the photo.

“Is this tattoo for real ??” asked a follower. “She is only 15 years old!”, Commented a second. “I think this tattoo is henna,” wrote a third.