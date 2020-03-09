MEDIAWORLD DISCOUNTS: THE BEST DEALS ON PS4, NINTENDO SWITCH AND GAMES

Mediaworld presents a new series of offers regarding the Videogames and Consoles category, with promotions on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO, Nintendo Switch and games for all the main platforms.

Let’s start by reporting the discounts on pre-ordered games with DOOM Eternal proposed at 62.99 euros, Final Fantasy VII at 67.49 euros, Resident Evil 3 Remake and Cyberpunk 2077 at 62.99 euros each and The Last of Us Part 2 at 59.99 euros.

On the PlayStation offers front we mention PS4 Slim with FIFA 20 for 299.99 euros, GTA V for 24.99 euros, Call of Duty Modern Warfare for 49.99 euros, Red Dead Redemption 2 for 29.99 euros, Marvel’s Spider-Man for 23.99 euros and Death Stranding for 52.99 euros…

Discounts also on Nintendo Switch with the base console at 299.99 euros and offers on the best Switch games for sale at 44.99 euros each including Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Finally, we point out a series of Xbox One games on sale: Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition for 12.99 euros, Apex Legends Lifeline Edition for 17.99 euros, WWE 2K20 for 24.99 euros, Gears 5 for 41.99 euros and Code Vein for 49.99 euros.