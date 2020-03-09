MC Mirella poses in front of the mirror and impresses followers: “Unique beauty”

The funkier gave the talk on social networks

This Sunday (08), MC Mirella heated up the atmosphere on social networks.

The brunette shocked her more than 15 million followers with a bold click, showing off her healed body at the click and leaving her fans gaping. In the caption, he left it to his fans to complete: “Ready to roll over your #ice #icechallenge #sanfonatenebrosa”.

View this post on Instagram

Preparada pra rebolar em cima do seu #ice 🔥 #icechallenge #sanfonatenebrosa

A post shared by BAD MI ⚡️ (@mcmirella) on

The publication received more than 555 thousand likes and the followers left several compliments for the brunette.

“I think I need to study more mythology because I didn’t know this goddess,” joked a follower. “Empowered and wonderful”, praised a second. “This beauty is unique,” wrote a third.

