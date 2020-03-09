Lívia Andrade enchants fans with photos on the beach: “No waves come and go”

The celebrity received praise with the click

Lívia Andrade devastated the hearts of her Instagram followers with a series of photos shared this past Saturday (7).

In the images, the SBT presenter posed for the camera, squandering the great shape and taking advantage of the paradisiacal scenery. In the caption, she left a poetic message: “Teach me the dance of the waves and sing, sing, sing for me … In the coming and going of the waves, I throw my raft in the sea and always be what God wants!”. Check out:

The publication received a shower of praise in the comments. “What a woman,” said a follower. “Beautiful,” said another.