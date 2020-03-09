LIFE SIZE POKÉMON? THE POKÉDEX IN COMPARISON WITH HUMANS!

Over the years, the Pokédex that contains all the knowledge related to the Game Freak creatures has gone on to expand more and more, welcoming inside Poket Monster with the most varied characteristics.

Along eight different Pokémon Generations, the pocket monsters have shown themselves in more and more variations: from small Caterpie to the imposing Wailord. But how big are actually all these fantastic creatures in relation to a common human being? To try to offer an answer to this peculiar question, a Japanese user has made a nice video in which he presents a review of Pokémon represented in scale. As usual, you can find the burning video directly at the opening of this news: enjoy!

Staying on the subject of mighty Pokémon, we remember that the Wild Lands of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have recently seen the sets of creatures protagonists of the Raid change. The special events taking place in the Galar Region now offer the opportunity to challenge Snorlax in the Gigamax version, in addition to Machamp and other creatures. As the in-game initiatives continue, Trainers await new information regarding the release of the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, which will offer new content over two different expansions.