Jimena Barón boasts views What a picture in bed!

Instagram burns

The Argentine actress continues to turn social networks upside down whenever she has occasion. In this case, she has boasted a white “conjunct” in her bed with a towel covering her hair. A shower out that her fans have not missed because she is already there to share it in a new post. One of her favorite hobbies without a doubt, that of ‘heating’ the nets by showing off her body. How she likes to bait!

At 32 she continues to maintain an enviable physical condition and an appeal that does not go unnoticed at all. After starting her musical career in 2017, she is now focused on her new personal projects, and it seems that the world of ‘influencer’ greatly attracts Argentina. With almost 6 million followers on Instagram, they follow her closely, a figure with which many of them can already compete with them, including some of their compatriots, such as Antonella Rocuzzo or Sol Pérez herself! Raise envies wherever you go!

After its ‘stormy’ relations with former Boca Juniors forward, Daniel Osvaldo who finished in 2015, and with tennis player Juan Martín Del Potro, who also finished in 2019, Argentina continues to seek luck in love, but prefers that the media does not have proof of your new romances. Now she is looking for her ‘ideal man’ and she herself has recognized that she is increasingly demanding to find a partner. As if it wasn’t difficult enough to be up to it!

At the moment it seems that the bug of the ‘influencer world’ has stung her hard. And she will continue to delight all her followers on social networks with her photos showing off a ‘body of infarction’. At the height of very few and to compete with many others. Curves are coming for Jimena in the coming months!