In an unusual look, Juju Salimeni posts a text about Women’s Day: “We are unbeatable”

The muse drew sighs from her fans with the click

Juju Salimeni made a different post on her Instagram to celebrate International Women’s Day.

This Sunday (08), the blonde posted a different picture, sporting a rich green look and showing her good shape. In the caption, she chose to post a text in honor of women.

“ We are the creative force of the universe. We are the ones who make magic every single day for life to work, keeping a smile on our lips and a sparkle in our eyes. Tired, half-freaked, but UNBEATABLE !! Happy Women’s Day, which is every day. ”, She wrote.

The publication received more than 50 thousand likes and the followers congratulated the blonde for the post.

“An example of overcoming”, commented a follower. “Inspiration from several women”, praised a second. “Zero defects”, wrote a third.