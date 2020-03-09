FORTNITE SHOP: SUPERSONIC AND RILEY AMONG THE NEW SKINS OF MARCH 9TH

A new week begins and the Fortnite store is also updated today with skins, covers, emotes and many other contents for the most popular Battle Royale in the world. Below all the main news available on Monday 9 March 2020.

In particular, we point out the debut of the Supersonic skin in Fortnite Chapter 2, Legendary costume on sale at 2,000 V-Buck, the price justified by the presence of four different styles included. The Night Night, Riley and Defender of the Woods costumes are also back, on sale at prices between 1,200 and 1,500 V-Buck.

Fortnite New Skins

Supersonic (Skin) – 2000 V-Buck

Bulldozer (Skin) – 800 V-Buck

Squared Flow (Cover) – 500 V-Buck

Fast Foot (Emote) – 500 V-Buck

Reel (Emote) – 500 V-Buck

Spree (Emote) – 200 V-Buck

Defender of the Woods (Skin) – 1200 V-Buck

Riley (Costume) – 1200 V-Buck

Goodnight Night (Costume) – 1500 V-Buck

Also noteworthy is the arrival of three Emotes and a cover while no new backs, picks or hang gliders are available. Recall that Epic Games will soon publish a new update that will deactivate the assisted aim of Fortnite, the company has not yet announced the updated plan for the current week, we will probably know more between Tuesday and Wednesday, as usual.