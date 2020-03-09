FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE: THE DESIGN HIGHLIGHTS THE MORAL CONSEQUENCES OF IN-GAME ACTIONS

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo allowed the public to take a first look at the production signed by Square Enix and to discover the new Midgar that awaits within the title.

Compared to the original JRPG, the city has changed a lot, expanding and acquiring a more complex structure, with neighborhoods full of life and inhabitants who carry out their daily activities. This choice is not only aesthetic but also performs an important narrative function. Hamaguchi recently commented on this, highlighting how this is in addition capable of making the public perceive the consequences of the actions carried out by the in-game characters better. ” The player can see the consequences of the explosion of the reactor over the city. – he said – V e want them to feel an inner conflict regarding the consequences of your actions. This is why we created this area with such attention. “Interesting changes also involved the phase immediately following the explosion of the Reactor.