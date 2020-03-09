FIFA 20 STILL IN THE LEAD, BUT GTA 5 DOES NOT SLOW DOWN: THE BEST-SELLING GAMES IN ITALY

While Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX conquers the top of the sales rankings in Great Britain, here are the figures relating to sales in the gaming sector in Italy.

In the period between Monday 24 February and Sunday 1 March, fans of the medium present in the peninsula have again elected FIFA 20 at the top of the ranking dedicated to the best-selling video games in our country. To undermine the primacy of the Electronic Arts football simulator is instead the immortal Grand Theft Auto 5: years after the first publication, the opera Rockstar Games does not seem to show signs of slowing down its triumphant success. Bronze medal instead of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, a well-known shooter developed by Ubisoft.

Below, we present the full Top-Ten relating to sales performance on Italian soil:

FIFA 20; Grand Theft Auto V; Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege; Tom Clancy’s The Division 2; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare; Days Gone; Shadow of the Tomb Raider; Red Dead Redemption 2; Tekken 7; Need for Speed: Heat;

During the month of March, many new titles will make their debut on the market, with productions ranging from Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Nioh 2, passing through DOOM Eternal and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.