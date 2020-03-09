DOOM ETERNAL WILL ALSO SHOOT AT 60 FPS ON PS4 AND XBOX ONE, DAY ONE PATCH AT LAUNCH

Over the weekend the DOOM Eternal requirements were published on Steam and then removed for reasons not better clarified, in the past few hours instead Billy Khan of id Software confirmed support for 60 fps on the main platforms.

The study’s Lead Engine Programmer has released a rather stringent Tweet through which it confirms that DOOM Eternal will shoot at 60 fps on PlayStation 4, PS4 PRO, Xbox One, One S and One X, as well as obviously on PC. No confirmation however regarding the framerate on Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia, we are awaiting clarification from id Software.

Support for 60 frames per second should be introduced through a full-bodied day one patch weighing about 5 GB, according to what reported by Twisted Voxel, at the moment however what has not been confirmed has been confirmed directly by the publisher.

Doom Eternal will arrive on March 20 on all the platforms mentioned above, the Nintendo Switch version will be published at a later time, however, the launch window has not yet been disclosed, id Software has however specified that the wait should not be too long.