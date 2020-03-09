DEVIL MAY CRY 5 X METAL GEAR RISING: RAIDEN PLAYABLE THANKS TO A MOD!

The vast universe of Mod enthusiasts is constantly in ferment, ready to subtract the most disparate video game characters from their natural habitat to create bizarre crossovers.

Among the exponents of the genre, we find a recent creation of the modder ” EXshinla “, which has decided to add a touch of Metal Gear to the last chapter of the Devil May Cry series. Thanks to the mod, players can choose to replace the iconic Dante with a character taken directly from the imagery of the Hideo Kojima saga.

We are talking about Raiden, ready to temporarily abandon the events narrated in Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and to firmly hold the sword to face hordes of demonic creatures. The mod created by EXshinla allows you to opt for two different versions of the character, distinct from the shades of color that characterize him. Unfortunately, a video presentation of the content is missing, but at the bottom of this news, you can find some preview images: what do you think?

In closing, we remember that Devil May Cry 5 has sold over 3 million copies, making it the most successful chapter of the famous Capcom series. The title received a decidedly positive reception both from the public and from the critics and managed to win the title of the best Action game at The Games Awards 2019.