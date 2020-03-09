At the moment there are three! And Scarlett Johansson has no intention of stopping …

Seems to like

It is what it has to be a Hollywood actress, a beautiful among the beautiful and also the object of desire of everyone who looks at the screen. Scarlett Johansson meets all the requirements to be worshiped on and off the screen. Although the actress will have something for the divorce to round her on so many occasions and so often!

Is it because of being a beauty? Or in the air of diva?

Only she knows …

The truth is that the roles in which the actress plays a divorced woman begin to add many numbers in her career … isn’t it a warning?

At the moment there are three and the thing seems endless …

If we start with ‘Lost in translation’ from many years ago we find a Scarlett who sends her relationship to the underworld because she recognizes that she doesn’t know at all the person she sleeps with every night and that she is coincidentally her husband …

In the movie ‘Her ‘, the actress is in charge of giving voice to the machine that brings Joaquin Phoenix head first, a kind of impossible relationship between a human and a computer that takes a blast after she is’ will fall in love with her and somehow after her divorce.

Two fingers!

And the third and final installment of the most disastrous love life after Liz Taylor takes place in the acclaimed ‘Story of a Marriage’ where Scarlett lives firsthand, her third divorce on screen!

And to tell the truth it is in the latter where the actress embroiders her role and puts feelings and voice to the trauma of a divorce …

Do not you think that so much separation, even if they are papers, for the same person can not be healthy?

And that in her real life, Scarlett knows firsthand what it is to go through it …

The truth is that although it is not proposed, and although it is exquisite when selecting characters, the actress coincidentally, or not, has gone to the same theme several times.

Your partner, your partner or your special friend, should be scared to death, right?