Anitta enjoys vacation and does an unusual pose on the bike: “Now you’ve gone too far”

The singer left her followers drooling

Anitta heated up the social media atmosphere on Sunday (08) on her Instagram.

The singer is enjoying the holidays in the Maldives and took the opportunity to share a little of her summer with her followers. The muse posted a sequence of photos in which she displayed all her good shape on a bicycle, almost showing too much.

In the caption, Anitta joked about the unusual pose: “Angle and pose, obviously. #Maldives #TomalheFerias ”.

The publication received more than 1 million likes in a few hours and the followers went crazy in the comments.

” Now you’ve gone too far,” joked a follower. “AH TÁ, It’s really big !!!!”, commented a second. “You are perfection, girlfriend”, praised a third.