Alba Carrillo returns to the charge and talks about the men in her life

He does not cut hair and tells it absolutely everything. Courtois froze

The former Thibaut Courtois and now the girlfriend of the journalist Santi Burgoa is rabid today. After leaving the television on December 31, he has returned to the morning program that was usual in 2019 to comment on one of the most followed “realities” in the country. And is that Alba Carrillo missed these gatherings and this sauce like nobody else.

To return, he had to wait for the chain to start with “reality” because his departure was so convulsive that his own former programmatic did not want her inside but with the program already started and the game that Carrillo gives the chain has decided to do of guts heart and return to have their contributions and technical comments in order to achieve greater audience in the morning stretches.

And with so much high for his return, Alba has wanted to leave a message on his Instagram profile taking advantage of it was women’s day. He has hung a photo and left an extensive comment in which he thanked all those women who have fought for their rights as well as their own parents. And it is that Alba has had some other dispute with men in the past rises of tones like that anger in social networks with sports journalist Jose Ramón de la Morena, which I accuse of retrograde machista and smell of mothballs for his caspases comments and outdated.

It seems that if something has learned Alba Carrillo is to choose his men better and better and his current boyfriend is a good example. The journalist Santi Burgoa seems like a good boy and he really loves Alba. If the relationship continues as until now it is not ruled out that the next few months ring wedding bells between the two young, handsome and sexy celebrities.