XBOX GAME PASS: WHICH IS THE BEST GAME OF MARCH 2020?

March is a very rich month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, who will be able to download a selection of very thick titles: from Halo Combat Evolved for PC (as part of the Halo The Master Chief Collection) to NBA 2K20, passing through absolute novelties such as Ori and the Will of The Wisps (March 11) and Bleeding Edge (March 24).

The March Xbox Game Pass lineup is undoubtedly one of the richest in recent times and Microsoft has promised more games coming for the second half of the month, waiting to find out we ask you, what do you think is the best proposal of March 2020?