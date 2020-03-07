Viviane Araújo dances a lot on video with choreography: “Vamos bailar”

The muse left fans gaping on social media
Viviane Araújo left her more than 10 million followers on Instagram simply in love with a new video published this past Thursday (5).
On record, the celebrity rocked when dancing a choreography with choreographer Luiz Fernando. The two danced to the hit Mi Gente, by singer J Balvin. “Let’s Dance!! Q miss you friend! #tbt ”, she wrote in the post caption.
View this post on Instagram
Vamos bailar!! Q saudade amigo! #tbt #Repost @luizfernandodancaoficial with @get_repost ・・・ Gente , To devendo vários vídeos nossos e a pedidos escolhi esse para iniciar toda quinta #tbt @araujovivianne ❤️ Vai lá no insta da rainha das rainhas ou no meu e escolhe os melhores vídeos LIFEFUNDANCE que vou repostar aqui . @araujovivianne esse aqui bateu saudade latina de dançar com vc 🥰🥰🥰🥰 #Repost @araujovivianne (@get_repost) ・・・ Mim gente 🎼!! @jbalvin @luizfernandodancaoficial #lifefundance #sejoga #dance #danca #coreografia #choreography #vemdancarcomluizfernando @delirioviviane @myamorviviane @vivianaticos__
The publication had more than 70 thousand likes. “What a woman,” commented one person. “You rock everything you do,” said another.