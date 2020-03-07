Viviane Araújo dances a lot on video with choreography: “Vamos bailar”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Viviane Araújo left her more than 10 million followers on Instagram simply in love with a new video published this past Thursday (5).

On record, the celebrity rocked when dancing a choreography with choreographer Luiz Fernando. The two danced to the hit Mi Gente, by singer J Balvin. “Let’s Dance!! Q miss you friend! #tbt ”, she wrote in the post caption.

The publication had more than 70 thousand likes. “What a woman,” commented one person. “You rock everything you do,” said another.