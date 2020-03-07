THE PRODUCER OF FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE WOULD LIKE TO MAKE A REMAKE OF THE FIFTH CHAPTER

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has entered the gold phase and the release date is getting closer. With the work now coming to an end, the creators are finally able to discuss the game (and much more) with members of the international press.

During a recent interview with GameReactor colleagues, for example, the producer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake (and director of the original) Yoshihori Kitase confessed that he would like to make a remake of Final Fantasy 5 … if the money was not a problem. “Ok, first of all, you have to promise me that you won’t write an article saying that ‘Square Enix is ​​remaking this and that’ … it’s just a personal opinion. Having said that, the first Final Fantasy I worked on it was Final Fantasy 5, which has not yet been redone with a more realistic approach, so I think it would be really interesting to make a remake of FF5 one day “.

Nothing official then, but the intention of one of the creators of the original is all there. Starù at Square Enix to evaluate the feasibility of the project. Would you like to play a remake of Final Fantasy 5? In a recent interview, Kitase confessed that he would also like to revive the Parasite Eve series. About Final Fantasy 7 Remake, remember that the publication is scheduled for April 10 in an exclusive one-year thunderstorm on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro.