STATE OF DECAY 2 JUGGERNAUT EDITION WILL ALSO BE RELEASED ON THE EPIC GAMES STORE

Surprisingly, the Microsoft and Undead Labs have made it known that the PC version of State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition will be launched on March 13 also on the Epic Games Store, as well as on Steam and Microsoft Store.

This is a rather important event since it represents the first Xbox Game Studios game to land on Tim Sweeney’s platform. The Epic Games Store version, as you can expect, will include full cross-play support with all the other editions of the game, including the Xbox One one. If desired, it is already possible to pre-order at a price of 29.99 euros.

For the uninitiated, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is the most complete version of the open-world survival horror game released for the first time in 2018. In addition to all the original content, it also includes all the corrective patches, the Independence Pack expansions, Daybreak Pack and Heartland, and a series of innovations, among which the new Providence Ridge open-world map, an improved lighting system, new animations, additional music tracks, and performance optimizations stand out.

In summary, State of Decay: Juggernaut Edition will be released on March 13 on Xbox One and PC (via Microsoft Store, Steam and Epic Games Store). On the same day, it will also be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.