PS5: DOES A PATENT REVEAL A NEW DETAIL ON THE HAPTIC FEEDBACK OF THE DUALSHOCK 5?

Although the official reveal of PS5 hasn’t happened yet, there are two absolute certainties about the Dualshock 5 controller: it will have adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Much of the information on this, given the silence of the Japanese giant, we are finding thanks to the patents of the technologies used filed with the competent bodies. In the past few hours, a new document has appeared on the net regarding haptic feedback or the technology that through the vibration of the controller will transmit to the players very specific sensations.

The PlayStation home consoles have never offered the possibility of adjusting the vibration, limiting an option for activation and deactivation. According to this patent, the PS5 Dualshock 5 could offer customization opportunities, thanks to which it would be possible to adjust the intensity of the vibration of the haptic feedback. We don’t know if this feature will really be implemented, but it would certainly be appreciated. This patent joins the many others that have emerged in recent weeks, such as those relating to wireless charging and biological sensors.

The launch of PlayStation 5, remember, is set during the Christmas holidays this year. According to AMD, it will not suffer any delay, exactly like that of the Xbox Series X. The Sunnyvale company also indirectly confirmed support for the RDNA 2 architecture on PS5.