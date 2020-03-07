Paolla Oliveira delights fans with Carnival video: “Rainha é rainha”

The actress simply left her fans drooling

Paolla Oliveira took advantage of #tbt Thursday to share a video with images of her parade through the samba school Grande Rio in Marquês de Sapucaí.

In the video, the global actress appeared wearing a costume inspired by Cleopatra. “And to close this farm full of #tbt. I won this beautiful video full of images of the avenue! Save, save, @granderio ❤💚 ”, she wrote in the post caption.

E pra fechar essa quinta cheia de #tbt. Ganhei esse vídeo lindo cheio de imagens da avenida! Salve, salve, @granderio ❤💚

The publication had more than 115 thousand likes and accumulated a shower of praise in the comments. “What a body! What woman! 😱 ”said a fan. “Rainhaaa is rainhaaaaa ❤️”, said another follower. “It even got under the rain 😍”, commented the third person.

