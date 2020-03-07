MICROSOFT IS PREPARING A SURPRISE, ACCORDING TO AN INSIDER: XBOX LOCKHART?

What is about to begin will be a very rich week for all Microsoft players. The Redmond company is preparing to publish several games on its platforms, which the insider Klobrille has summarized on his personal Twitter profile.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (March 11), Bless Unleashed (March 12) and State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition (March 13) will hit the market in the coming days. Bleeding Edge’s Closed Beta will also kick off on 13 March. However, the insider also added a fifth point to his list with the mysterious description “decryption denied”, suggesting that he knows something that we don’t know. Is Microsoft preparing another surprise for all its gamers?

Thought immediately flies to Xbox Lockhart, the alleged and much-talked-about low-cost Microsoft console. For months, rumors have chased about this device, which would be less powerful than the Xbox Series X and would act as a low-cost entry point into the world of Microsoft. Rumors returned to popularity a few days ago, when another insider revealed details about the price and power of Xbox Lockhart, also stating that the announcement would be very close. What if Klobrille was referring to the same thing? At the moment there is nothing confirmed: the good news, in any case, is that we won’t have to wait long to find out if Microsoft really has any surprises in store.