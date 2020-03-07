MEDIAWORLD DISCOUNTS: CONSOLE AND PC GAMING OFFERS ONLY FOR THE WEEKEND

Mediaworld launches a new series of offers with the Weekend Only promotion: a selection of items on offer exclusively for the weekend, among these there are also some products in the console and PC gaming category.

In particular, we point out Minecraft PlayStation Edition at 24.99 euros instead of 29.99 euros, the Fortnite Dark Fire bundle at 19.99 euros instead of 29.99 euros, the HP Omen X Emperium 65 monitor with Soundbar Kit at 2.999 euros, the Xtreme XC16PRO stereo headset at 11.99 euros, the Microsoft stereo headset for Xbox One for 39.99 euros and finally the MSI GS65 Stealth 8SG gaming notebook for 2,599 euros.

The reported prices are valid only and exclusively for online purchases made between today and tomorrow, until 23:59 on Sunday 8 March, the prices are not valid in physical Mediaworld stores.