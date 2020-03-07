Ludmilla admires waterfall in Angra dos Reis: “What a sight”

The singer showed a picture of the scene and gave the talk

After posing romantically next to his wife, Ludmilla drove fans crazy this Friday afternoon (06). The singer released a photo admiring a waterfall in Angra dos Reis.

“Haaaa nature”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

The image had more than 191 thousand likes on the celebrity’s Instagram and left the crowd simply crazy.

“ You are doing so well,” celebrated one. “My goodness, what a woman,” pointed out another. “That’s a big ass,” said a third. 

