Juju Salimeni shows unpublished photo of carnival clothes: “Bateu saudade”

The longing for carnival is hitting Juju Salimeni hard

Juju Salimeni made it clear that she is missing the carnival and took the opportunity to release an unprecedented photo of her rehearsal this Friday afternoon (06).

“Do we have time for yet another carnival ?? Just because I missed the coolest time of the year, ”he wrote in the caption of the publication.

Temos tempo ainda pra mais uma de carnaval?? Só pq já me deu saudade da época mais legal do ano 🎉

The photo had more than 29 thousand likes on social networks.

“My inspiration, muse”, praised one. “Look at the size of that leg! My life’s goal ”, commented another. “Only I think this woman has no defects?” Asked a third.

