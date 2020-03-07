Isis Valverde shows good shape in summer click and natural beauty impresses: “It’s an airplane”

The actress left her followers in love

On the night of this Wednesday (04), Isis Valverde spoke on her Instagram profile.

The brunette impressed her more than 20 million followers by showing her good shape in a spontaneous click of a bikini, where she appears very full and sunning herself with all her natural beauty.

In the caption, she wrote: “ @jumattoni said: smile Anja! I answered like that. It was beautiful! Time to go back ”.

The publication reached more than 210 thousand likes and the followers were in love with the actress in the comments, leaving several compliments.

“Most beautiful smile”, commented a follower. “It’s a plane,” said a third. “Radiant this girl,” wrote another.