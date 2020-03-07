GWENT: REGISTRATION FOR THE CLOSED BETA ON ANDROID IS OPEN

CD Projekt RED has opened the recordings for the closed beta of GWENT: The Witcher Card Game on Android! The title will be available for trial on the platform next week.

The closed beta will begin on Tuesday 10 March and places will be limited. Anyone with a GOG.COM and Google Play account can register at this address to take part in the test. Participants will be able to try all of GWENT’s modalities and functions. Progress made in beta will transfer to the GOG.COM account used to access it. It will, therefore, be possible to bring with you your progress in the full version on Android and also on PC and iOS (as long as they are connected to the same account) and vice versa. More details regarding the beta are available on the dedicated registration site.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game and is currently available on iOS and PC. The Android version will be officially launched on March 24th. Players can pre-register on Google Play to receive a unique reward: the Imperial Golem avatar.