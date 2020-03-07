Grazi Massafera breaks the internet when appearing in a yoga position: “I broke up just to see”

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0

The actress drew sighs from her followers

This Friday afternoon (06), Grazi Massafera shocked her followers by posting a somewhat differentiated click on her Instagram profile.

On record, the blonde appeared wearing a gym look, performing a yoga position, showing off her talent and good form. “ Coming back! # Namaste ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication. 

Voltando ! #namastê ✨🙏🏼

In less than an hour, the record shared by Massafera received more than 100 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“Linda even upside down!” Commented a follower. “I just don’t do that because I don’t have this purple blouse,” joked another.

