Grazi Massafera breaks the internet when appearing in a yoga position: “I broke up just to see”

The actress drew sighs from her followers

This Friday afternoon (06), Grazi Massafera shocked her followers by posting a somewhat differentiated click on her Instagram profile.

On record, the blonde appeared wearing a gym look, performing a yoga position, showing off her talent and good form. “ Coming back! # Namaste ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

In less than an hour, the record shared by Massafera received more than 100 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“Linda even upside down!” Commented a follower. “I just don’t do that because I don’t have this purple blouse,” joked another.