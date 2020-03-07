GEFORCE NOW CONTINUES TO LOSE PIECES: BORDERLANDS AND OTHER 2K GAMES REMOVED

Although it has proven to be well-made, the NVIDIA Ge Force Now cloud gaming service continues to suffer losses in one of the most important aspects, namely the catalog.

With a message entrusted to the official forum, the leaders of the Santa Clara company have made it known that the 2K Games have been removed from the service at the explicit request of the publisher. These include the titles of the Borderlands, Bioshock, Civilization, Mafia and NBA 2K series. NVIDIA has ensured that it has already contacted 2K to agree on the return of these games in the future.

It seems that the transition from Beta to the final version at the beginning of last month has caused more than a few bureaucratic headaches. Before 2K games, Activision, Blizzard, and Bethesda also left the service. Even some independent publishers, including the team in charge of The Long Dark, were amazed when they found their titles available in the final catalog without being aware of them. The losses in terms of games, and consequently of appeal on video players, are getting bigger and bigger, and we hope that NVIDIA will be able to put a patch in the future.