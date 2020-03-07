Gabriela Pugliesi appears with a different swimsuit and has a defined body

The muse fitness heated the mood on social networks

This Friday afternoon (06), Gabriela Pugliesi said something on social media by posting a differentiated click on her official Instagram profile.

On record, the fitness muse came up doing a different pose, wearing an open swimsuit and sporting her defined belly. “Habitat”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

The record shared by Pugliesi received more than 31,000 likes and, as always, collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“Aff for all this beauty?” Commented a follower. “My musaaaaaa… .. Inspiration from my life”, wrote another.