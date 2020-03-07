Gabriela Pugliesi appears with a different swimsuit and has a defined body

The muse fitness heated the mood on social networks

This Friday afternoon (06), Gabriela Pugliesi said something on social media by posting a differentiated click on her official Instagram profile.

On record, the fitness muse came up doing a different pose, wearing an open swimsuit and sporting her defined belly. “Habitat”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Habitat 🍃🦥

The record shared by Pugliesi received more than 31,000 likes and, as always, collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“Aff for all this beauty?” Commented a follower. “My musaaaaaa… .. Inspiration from my life”, wrote another.

