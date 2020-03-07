FORTNITE: HOW TO GET 80 V-BUCK FOR FREE ON MARCH 7 IN TAVOLACCIA

Do you want to shop in the Fortnite Battaglia Reale object shop but you are short of V-Buck? Then follow our advice, as in the next few hours you can easily accumulate at least 80 V-Bucks in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Tavolaccia

Ride the Lightning, Lakefront (Recommended Home Base Level 23) – 30 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Pure Raindrop, Seasonal Gold, 55 Moon Tickets

Fortunately, today’s mission is set in Tavolaccia, the second of the four play areas, and it is almost impossible not to have access to this area. If you started playing recently and still want to get the prizes on the mission, we suggest you ask a friend for help so he can create a private lobby and invite you. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Friends only”.

