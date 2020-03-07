FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE: FROM GAMEPLAY TO TRANSLATION, FOSSA AND SABAKU TALK ABOUT IT

In recent days Square Enix has released the demo of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the PlayStation Store, allowing all players eagerly waiting to take a ride in Midgar before the official launch of the game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be released on April 10 on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro, platforms on which it will remain in an exclusive storm for a year. The developers recently told us how they brought Midgar to life, while this morning we were able to admire a video comparison between the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo and 2015 reveal trailer.