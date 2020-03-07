FIFA 20: TWO FANS TRAVEL 8000 KM TO SEE ADEBAYO AKINFENWA, THE STRONGEST OF THE GAME

Despite militants in Wycombe, a team from the English third division, all FIFA 20 players know Adebayo Akinfenwa, better known as “the beast”. With a bodybuilder physique and over 100 kg of weight, the 37-year-old of Nigerian origins represents the player with the greatest physical strength of the game, with a score of 97.

This record has made Akinfenwa a true star of the EA Sports franchise, to the point that in 2014 he was also invited to the FIFA 15 inauguration party. Two Mexican brothers, Frenzel and Francisco Gamez admire him very much, to the point who for three months saved money and planned an 8,000km journey to England to meet their idol. The boys watched the Wycombe game against Tranmere Rovers held at Adams Park last February 22, won 3 to 1 thanks to a goal by Akinfenwa.

“It was our first international trip,” Frenzel confided to ESPN’s microphones. “I organized the trip because my brother wanted to meet Akinfenwa and the Wycombe team since he is a huge fan of them in FIFA. ” After the game, they had the opportunity to meet their idol, to whom they gave a personalized shirt with his name and two typical objects of their country, namely a mariachi hat and a luchador mask.

“Meeting Akinfenwa was an unforgettable experience, we didn’t think he was so great and so kind, he is a fantastic boy. When he scored it was a dream come true. The game was on 1 to 1, and then he scored goals bringing the result on 2 to 1 “. As you can see in the short video attached, the two Mexican brothers were also invited to the locker room to participate in the celebrations for the victory.

