Fátima Bernardes returns from vacation and shows a new look: “I’m back”

The presenter showed her good shape and gave something to talk

After a short vacation, Fátima Bernardes returned to the ‘Encounter’ and was successful on social media. The presenter released a photo in which she appears with a top and left the crowd enchanted this Friday afternoon (06).

“I spent a week without posting, to get some rest. LOL. But I’m back and I wanted to thank those who voted for today’s look. Do you like this game? ”, She asked.

The publication had more than 36 thousand likes on Instagram.

“What a woman, huh,” pointed out one. “Time passes and it gets more perfect. How do you do it? ”Asked another. “I just think you should give her a fucking woman’s award,” commented a third.