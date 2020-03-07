E3 2020, PROVISIONAL LIST OF EXHIBITORS SPOTTED: NINTENDO, ACTIVISION AND MANY OTHERS

During today’s day, Friday 6 March, the “iam8bit” agency announced its resignation from the role of Creative Directors of E3 2020, through a twitter published on its official Twitter account.

Despite the general climate of uncertainty that currently surrounds every major event due to the persistence of health problems related to the spread of Coronavirus, the ferment around the Los Angeles event shows no sign of slowing down, thanks to the debut of the expected PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at the end of 2020.

Now, from the always active users of the ResetEra forum, there is an interesting report. In fact, it appears that a first provisional list of companies that will be present on the Los Angeles Convention Center show floor has made its appearance on the event website. Among the latter there are numerous important actors, among which we can for example mention Activision, Amazon Game Studios, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Capcom, Deep Silver, Epic Games, Nintendo, NVIDIA, SEGA, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, THQ Nordic, Ubisoft or Warner Bros. It is also reported that the absence from the list of Microsoft is attributable to the use by the company of the spaces offered by the Microsoft Theater.

In closing, we recall that currently theE3 2020 is confirmed, with the Los Angeles event expected between the days between 9 and 11 June.