Brunna Gonçalves and Ludmilla appear in a romantic mood: “Love is beautiful”

The muses left the crowd enchanted with the photo

Bruna Gonçalves and Ludmilla left the fans with their mouths open on Friday afternoon (06). The dancer released a romantic photo while kissing the singer near a waterfall.

“The best adventures are with you,” she wrote in the publication’s caption.

As melhores aventuras são ao seu lado 💚

The photo had more than 191 thousand likes on Instagram.

“I wasn’t ready,” pointed out one. “Only I think these two women are a work of art?” Asked another. “There is cruising! Most beautiful thing ”, commented a third.

