BORDERLANDS 3: THREE FREE GOLDEN KEYS WITH THE NEW CODE, ALSO VALID ON STEAM

Very little is missing from the debut of Borderlands 3 on Steam and the release of the expansion Guns, Love and Tentacles. If you want to get ready for all the news of the Gearbox looter shooter with a few mouths and other rare loot, here is a new SHiFT code to get three more Golden Keys.

Here is the code to use on the official website :

KBWBJ-W5HH5-RZXF9-KXB3T-JRBRJ

The code in question will remain valid until March 9, 2020, and, like all the previous Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes, it can be used several times so as to add the Golden Keys on all the platforms associated with your profile (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store and Google Stadia). Despite the fact that the Steam version is not yet available, just associate your Valve client account with the Gearbox account to be able to use all the currently valid codes and start the game on Friday 13 March 2020 with a lot of weapons.