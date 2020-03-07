At 42 years old, Danni Suzuki appears in a paradisiacal setting and a defined body impresses

The muse put the corpão to the game and gave the talk
Daniele Suzuki shook the psychological of her followers on Thursday night (05), by posting a sequence of photos on her Instagram profile.
At the click, the 42-year-old actress emerged in a paradisiacal setting, wearing a printed bikini and not skimping on beauty and fitness. ” Gratitude to God for so much beauty on this planet !!!”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.
View this post on Instagram
Gratidão a Deus por tanta beleza nesse planeta!!! Desde da minha adolescência sonho em conhecer Bali e ainda nao tinha tido oportunidade de estar aqui. E pensar que logo irei embora e nao cheguei nem perto de ver um décimo das maravilhas desse lugar! Muito Amor!!!!! Muito obrigada @barbararizzeto e @livepantai @kaiquephoto pela vibe de vcs em AMED! Nosso pulinho aqui foi especial ❤️❤️❤️
The record shared by the brunette received more than 17 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and friends, who were delighted with the clicks.
“You add is a lot about beauty! Of that nature! ”Commented a follower. “Beautiful place! You are always in harmony with nature, your harmony is impressive. And of course, muse always! ”, Said another.