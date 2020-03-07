AMAZON DISCOUNTS: FROM KINGDOM HEARTS 3 TO RESIDENT EVIL 2, BEST WEEKEND OFFERS

If you want to round off the week by buying a new game, you know that on Amazon.there are several attractive discounts on video games.

To stand out is undoubtedly Kingdom Hearts 3, offered at a very low price of 15.90 euros. The discounts applied to thick games such as Resident Evil 2 Remake, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Borderlands 3 and Metro Exodus are also really inviting. Here are what we think are the best deals today on Saturday 7 March.

Amazon – Discounts of March 7th

The above offers are to be considered a limited time and valid while stocks last. Prices are subject to continuous changes and Amazon does not indicate the expiry date, therefore if you have seen something interesting we recommend that you take advantage of it as soon as possible.